Diaz says Slot "has been spectacular from the first day" he arrived

Liverpool's man in form Luis Diaz has spoken about his manager Arne Slot and how fantastic he has been since replacing Jurgen Klopp.

The Colombian winger has 5 goals in 6 appearances so far and is on fire under Slot, who he says has helped the whole team with their confidence since day one.

Diaz said, "As a coach, he has been spectacular from the first day I arrived and we had contact. The relationship is and continues to be really good.

“He is very attentive to the things you need to improve but he will also praise you for the good things you do. He is a good coach in that sense.

“He puts together good plans for the games and you can see that reflected in our results. We have shown a lot of quality in our first few games.”

The 27-year-old believes the training sessions under the Dutchman are what sets the side apart from many Premier League teams at the moment.

“I think the training sessions are helping a lot,” he explained.

“Also, the confidence the coach and the team give you when everyone is playing well and things are going well. I think confidence is really important. But then there is also the hard work I am doing every day on my finishing and my movements.

“The coach always tries to correct the movements you need to make in order to be well-positioned, to arrive in front of the goal better and score more goals. So, that really helps a lot.

“I think that’s mostly what it’s about, being in the right positions, getting closer to goal and obviously working on your finishing.”

Liverpool face Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday and Diaz says another win could put them in serious contention for the title.

“Yes, yes – we have to try, and we will try, to win every competition we are competing in this year,” he stated.

“That is what we are working for, that is what the coach wants and what we want, because last year we didn’t manage it. This year, we have to try to compete for everything.”