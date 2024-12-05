Wolves boss O'Neil: Everton thrashing a real shock

Wolves manager Gary O’Neil felt that his words were not able to justify their recent performances.

The young coach did feel for the supporters and wanted to reassure them about the team’s future.

Advertisement Advertisement

But he felt that talking was not the way to fix things, given their dismal 4-0 defeat to Everton on Wednesday.

Post-game, he stated: “Everyone at this football club at this moment needs to do more, all of us, because that doesn't give you a chance. The players accept that. But we can't just sit here and keep saying that. So, as we got a real shock at Brentford a few months ago, this one feels on a similar level to that to me.

“I know the work that goes into prepping the team for every little bit that was going to be thrown at them this evening, the same as against Bournemouth, and we still weren't able to cope with. That is my responsibility, and now we're going to work with everything I have to give ourselves a better chance in the next one.”

On supporting the players, he added: “I’ll continue to support all of my players. Of course, I'll try and pick the right team to give us a chance. This season I've used every centre back pairing. I've used two, I've used three, sometimes Toti and Santi, sometimes Santi and Daws, sometimes Toti and Daws, sometimes all three of them. We've used Guedes, we've used Forbes, we've used Rodrigo, we've used Channy. So, I think we've used pretty much every option so far available to us, and none of those options have consistently given us a platform to win football matches.

“We get back to work straight away on being ready to fight again on Monday, because that's where I need to get to with the group. For whatever reason, at this moment, we cannot get this group to a point consistently that it can compete against that sort of test. So, we have to find a way. We have to find a way to give the group a better chance on Monday night at West Ham.”

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play