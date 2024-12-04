Everton boss Dyche delighted with thumping Wolves win: We answered our critics

Everton boss Sean Dyche heaped praise on his players after their 4-0 rout of Wolves.

Ashley Young, Orel Mangala and two own goals from Craig Dawson saw Everton earn a much-needed three points.

Dyche said afterwards: "A lot of questions marks about what we are trying to achieve here and we had to answer them - I think the players have done.

"It was a good performance, a committed performance.

"I said in the week to the group, I couldn't be anymore proud of these players.

"They have been through all sorts and they have kept going."