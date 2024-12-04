Dyche confirms Everton star Ali has picked up another frustrating injury

Tribal Football
Everton manager Sean Dyche admits that Dele Alli is still not fit to play for any team.

The midfielder is trying to get back to full fitness after a series of back injuries.

He has been training at the club, but has not been contracted to any team since the end of last season.

Dyche told reporters this week: “Dele has had a minor thing but he’s just taking a time out because obviously he’s had a few now and he’s just peed off with it. 

“So, we’re just monitoring that at the minute.

“He’s abroad at the minute but working. It’s just a break from coming in, you know what it’s like, it grips you then, so we said: ‘Yeah, yeah, of course’.”

 

