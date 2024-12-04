Dyche confirms Everton star Ali has picked up another frustrating injury
The midfielder is trying to get back to full fitness after a series of back injuries.
He has been training at the club, but has not been contracted to any team since the end of last season.
Dyche told reporters this week: “Dele has had a minor thing but he’s just taking a time out because obviously he’s had a few now and he’s just peed off with it.
“So, we’re just monitoring that at the minute.
“He’s abroad at the minute but working. It’s just a break from coming in, you know what it’s like, it grips you then, so we said: ‘Yeah, yeah, of course’.”
