Wolves boss O'Neil delighted with friendly rout of RB Leipzig

Wolves boss Gary O'Neil was left delighted with their preseason friendly win against RB Leipzig.

Pablo Sarabia (2) and Rodrigo Gomes struck for Wolves' 3-0 win.

Advertisement Advertisement

O'Neil later said: “My only disappointment was that we slightly lost our way and we’ve worked hard on that during pre-season, and I was hoping we might be able to fix it without my intervention at half-time, but we are early in the process and once we discussed it in the dressing room, the lads were able to solve a lot of it themselves. We went out for the second half and were better in our build-up phase.

“Out of possession we were excellent all night, I thought the pressing was good, the defending was good, some of the emergency defending from Toti and Yerson was excellent. A pleasing performance. It’s nice to win, but it is just pre-season.

“We were trying to make sure we get ourselves in a good spot. Leipzig had made a few changes, but it was a good performance, a good win and a great way to finish the trip. I’m looking forward to getting back to England and playing Vallecano the weekend before the Premier League starts.”

He also said: “We’ve got a real good depth at the moment, of course we have an awful lot of players available to us, so that brings its own challenges about keeping them all happy, how we get them enough minutes. With a month left of the window, there’ll still be some moving around to get us to the right point where the squad feels balanced, but really pleased with everyone’s contributions.

“The lads who’ve come back from loans have bought in fully, the lads back from internationals have been great, the boys who’ve been with us since day one have been working excellently. We’re in a real good spot at this moment in time, but the real test will come when you turn up at the Emirates and they start to come out flying because they’re desperate to win the league this year. That will be a completely different text, but hopefully this work stands us in good stead to give ourselves a chance in a lot of Premier League games this season.”