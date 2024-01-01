Toti says it's important for Wolves squad "to be always together" as hard work continues

Toti Gomes has spoken out about the importance of bonding and high levels of fitness in the Wolverhampton Wanderers squad ahead of the new season as preseason continues.

Following the clubs loss to Crystal Palace, manager Gary O’Neil has handed out starts to 19 different players while out in the United States which is a huge testament to the sides youth development and faith in all players at the club.

Toti has spoken about how well preseason is going and why rotation and stamina is crucial to success.

“It was important to rotate everyone and get some minutes. It’s important for everyone to show something on the pitch. Of course, we were not expecting this result after what we’ve been working on, but even though we were losing, we were still trying to do what the gaffer asked us to do.

“Unfortunately, the result didn’t favour us, but we still have one more game here, so we’re going to keep working hard for the next one. We are less than a month from the Premier League, so it’s important for everyone to have some minutes in the legs, so it’s good from the gaffer to give minutes to everybody.”

Despite the club's recent loss, the defender has been pleased with the side's performances and chemistry so far.

“You can see what we’ve been working on and what the team’s been doing well, if it’s not the starters, the ones who come on will do exactly the same. We’ve been working hard – the result wasn’t what we were expecting, we wanted more from the game, but we’ll keep working.

“They are played that we faced last season, so we already knew them, but they’ll always try to introduce something new on the pitch.”

The club faces Red Bull Leipzig next in Miami and Toti has mentioned how great the American support has been so far and the team bonding exercises that have helped form relationships.

“It’s been really good. We’ve been enjoying it, working hard, and when we have time to do activities together, it’s good. This is important for the group, to be always together, and we’ve been enjoying it.

“It’s almost finished, this tour. It’s good to go to different places, but we’ll keep working hard during the last days. When we have time to send together, we’ll enjoy it and do activities together, we’re going to do it.

“It will be a nice game against good opposition at the Inter Miami stadium, so it will be an interesting game. We’re going to work hard for the game. They are not an easy team, they are a very tough team, but we know ourselves and the quality we have, and if we show what we’ve been working on, like the last game, and we’ll try to do the same Saturday.”