Wolves boss Nuno: Squad is not complete yet

Nuno Espirito Santo on his side: 'The squad is not complete yet'

Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo has suggested a few adjustments need to be made to the squad after victory in their preseason opener.

"I think we were solid, but more than anything, any aspect was to integrate the new players and to give minutes to everybody.

"I think we have a good foundation from last season. We have to continue to improve a lot of aspects and we know how many aspects we have to improve."

However despite the win the manager implied the club will go hunting in the transfer market to improve the squad ahead of the new season.

"The squad is not complete yet, we still have to make decisions. More importantly we were able to keep our players," Nuno told BBC Radio Nottingham.

"So I'm really really happy for that, that we we as a club are keeping our most important players because I believe if after the work of last season, this is what's going to give us the improvement through this season."