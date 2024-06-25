Wolves aware of Chelsea interest for Okoduwa

Wolves are aware of Chelsea's interest in their young defender Wes Okoduwa.

The 16 year-old has an offer of scholarship forms from Wolves and also a pro deal when he turns 17 next May.

However, the Express & Star says Chelsea are also in contact with the fullback's camp about a move to London.

Okoduwa made the first team bench for Wolves last season and he is rated highly inside English football.

Despite Chelsea's pressure, there is confidence at Wolves of the youngster's commitment.