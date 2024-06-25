Tribal Football
Most Read
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority

Wolves aware of Chelsea interest for Okoduwa

Wolves aware of Chelsea interest for Okoduwa
Wolves aware of Chelsea interest for Okoduwa
Wolves aware of Chelsea interest for OkoduwaAction Plus
Wolves are aware of Chelsea's interest in their young defender Wes Okoduwa.

The 16 year-old has an offer of scholarship forms from Wolves and also a pro deal when he turns 17 next May.

Advertisement
Advertisement

However, the Express & Star says Chelsea are also in contact with the fullback's camp about a move to London.

Okoduwa made the first team bench for Wolves last season and he is rated highly inside English football.

Despite Chelsea's pressure, there is confidence at Wolves of the youngster's commitment.

Mentions
Premier LeagueOkoduwa WesleyWolvesChelsea
Related Articles
Wolves ready to try again for Chelsea striker Broja
REVEALED: Why Lima chose Wolves over Chelsea
Premier League '24/25 opening round: Man City go to Chelsea; Ipswich host Liverpool