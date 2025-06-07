Wolves announce ten departures

Wolves have announced the departures of ten players.

Pablo Sarabia and Craig Dawson are being allowed to come off contract, while younger players Stan Amos, Justin Hubner, Testimony Igbinoghene, Aaron Keto Diyawa, Lucas Kibrya, Filozofe Mabete, Josh Nyakudya and Matty Whittingham will also depart.

However, Wolves have also announced captain Nelson Semedo has been offered a new deal as his contract runs down.

Wolves have also decided not to take up the option in Carlos Forbs’ loan deal, with the forward returning to Ajax.