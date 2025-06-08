Tribal Football
Wolves announce Hobbs departure
Wolves have announced the expected departure of sports director Matt Hobbs.

In a statement this week, Wolves announced: "Wolves can confirm that sporting director Matt Hobbs has left the club by mutual consent as part of a wider restructure of the football department.

"Hobbs, who joined Wolves in 2015, has spent the past decade working across a number of key football roles at the club, including chief scout, head of recruitment and most recently as sporting director

"The club extends its sincere thanks to Matt for his contributions throughout his time at Wolves and wishes him the very best for the future.

"Further updates on the new football leadership structure will follow."

