Damsgaard agrees terms over new Brentford contract

Mikkel Damsgaard has agreed a new deal with Brentford.

Tipsbladet says Damsgaard and Brentford have agreed on a new contract until the summer of 2030.

Damsgaard will earn over £2.8m over the contract period.

The 24-year-old has also been linked with Arsenal lately.

Damsgaard has scored two goals and seven assists in 22 Premier League games this season.