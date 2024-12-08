Witnesses offer account of West Ham striker Antonio's car crash

Witnesses have offered their account of the car accident involving West Ham striker Michail Antonio on Saturday.

Antonio was involved in a car crash in Essex yesterday, with emergency services taking an hour to extract him from his Ferrari.

The forward is now in a "stable condition" and recovering in hospital.

One onlooker told The Sun: “There were other cars stopped and people were on their phones calling 999.

“It was awful weather, rain, wind and very slippery on the road. It didn’t look like another car was involved. It looked like it had spun out of control.

"I only found out later who he was. I hope he’s OK.”

Another added: “The right wing was ripped off, as well as the right front wheel and driver’s door.

“I could see firefighters had to cut away parts of the car to get him out.”

