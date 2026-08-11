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Wirtz is loving life under Iraola but admits he needs to "work on the connection" with Isak

Wirtz loving life under Iraola but admits he needs to "work on the connection" with Isak
Wirtz loving life under Iraola but admits he needs to "work on the connection" with IsakAction Images via Reuters

Florian Wirtz has spoken on the style under Liverpool boss Andoni Iraola and his close relationship with Alexander Isak.

With less than two week left until the Premier League kicks off, Liverpool have failed to impress fans in preseason as Iraola has lost two out of four games so far. 

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Disappointing defeats to Leeds United and Monaco have divided fans who are still working out Iraola’s aggressive, direct football which hasn’t quite been perfected with the Reds as of yet. 

Liverpool threw away leads against Leeds and Monaco over the past few weeks, showing how Iraola has a lot of work to do heading into the campaign which is fast approaching. 

Could Wirtz flourish under Iraola?

Wirtz, hoping to reignite his form under the Spaniard, has backed Iraola this week and revealed that he and Isak are starting to create some much needed chemistry in attack. 

"For the first few weeks — for me, it is only two weeks that I have been in training — I can just say that I am enjoying it. I like the idea of football he has, so I am really looking forward to it. 

"I definitely learned a lot (last year). I learned how Premier League football is played and I think I am more ready for my second season because I know how it is now. I am really excited." 

Wirtz and Isak are growing closer

On his relationship with Alexander Isak: "I think against Monaco and in the last game against Leeds, we (Isak and Wirtz) had some good combinations. Also, we created some chances together. 

"He is a very, very good player and I enjoy playing with him. We have to work on the connection but we are still in pre-season and I think until now it is good.” 

The German international found the net for the second consecutive game against Monaco last week, whilst Isak also scored the opening goal against the French side. Both players are still finding their feet as fans pray they can thrive under Iraola.

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Premier LeagueAndoni IraolaFlorian WirtzAlexander IsakLiverpoolMonacoLeeds

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