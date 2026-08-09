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'I’m enjoying it' - Writz open up on life under new Liverpool boss Iraola

'I’m enjoying it' - Writz open up on life under new Liverpool boss Iraola
'I’m enjoying it' - Writz open up on life under new Liverpool boss IraolaREUTERS

Liverpool ace Florian Wirtz gave a glowing enforcement of new manager Andoni Iraola and his tactics despite the pre-season defeat to Monaco on Sunday (August 9).

The 23-year-old has been a real bright spark during Liverpool’s pre-season so far, scoring in both his games against Leeds and, more recently, the second goal against Monaco.

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Both of those games played out the same way, however, with Liverpool taking early 2-0 leads only to then fall to defeat.

After the defeat to Monaco, Iraola admitted that his side “cannot sustain the level we want” as Liverpool’s squad depth continues to come into question.

Despite the defeat, Wirtz was full of praise for his new boss and the brand of football he wants to play.

"The last three years he did at Bournemouth, you could see what he can do with the team," Wirtz said in comments made to Sky Sports.

"Of course we are looking forward to working with him. The first couple of weeks, I can just say that I'm enjoying it. It’s only been two weeks I’m in training but I’m enjoying and I like the idea of football he has."

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Florian WirtzAndoni IraolaLiverpoolMonacoPremier League