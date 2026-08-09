'We cannot sustain the level we want' - Iraola issues stark Liverpool warning

New Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola didn't seem too impressed with his sides performance in their 3-2 pre-season friendly defeat to Monaco on Sunday (August 9).

Liverpool fans lined the streets as they welcomed Andoni Iraola and his squad to his first game as manager at Anfield.

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Iraola’s side got off to a lightning quick start, taking a 2-0 lead inside the first 30 minutes thanks to goals from Alexander Isak and Florian Wirtz.

But for the second match in a row, Iraola's side threw away a two-goal lead as Monaco mounted a second-half comeback to win 3-2.

Speaking to LFC TV after the game, Iraola admitted that his side “cannot sustain the level we want” with squad depth a serious issue going into the 2026-27 season.

"It was quite similar to the game we played against Leeds," he said.

"We played a good first half, especially a good 30 minutes. Right now we probably don't have much more, in terms of the levels required to play like this. They deserved to turn around the game.

"We won the first two pre-season games, but the last two we cannot sustain the level we want for all of the game. As soon as we made some changes, players start to get tired and we cannot sustain that level. So, we have work to do."