Liverpool midfielder Florian Wirtz has expressed satisfaction with his impressive form following Sunday's emphatic 4-0 victory over Manchester United at Anfield.

The German playmaker scored and provided an assist as the Reds cruised to victory, with Dominik Szoboszlai, Rio Ngumoha and Victor Munoz also finding the net.

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Wirtz he feels "very good" after another outstanding display, continuing his excellent recent performances for club and country.

“I feel very good but I think it’s also because the team just developed and gets better. Just being part of this you also get better, so I’m just enjoying that,” he told club website.

“It was definitely important today, also for the table situation.

“I think a lot of teams near the top of the table didn’t win this weekend, so it’s good that we could use the chance.

“Of course, also the red card influenced the game a bit but we take that, we earned it because of the run of Alex (Isak), so yeah, it’s very good.”