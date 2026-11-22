Mauricio Pochettino said Manchester United must harness the pain from a 4-0 thrashing by Liverpool in his first match in charge on Sunday into positive change.

United never recovered from Leny Yoro's eighth-minute red card as defeat leaves the 20-time English champions still second-to-bottom of the Premier League.

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"It's so painful, we feel pain for that defeat, but we need to keep the head up and translate that anger to an energy to start to work from tomorrow for the next game," Pochettino told Sky Sports.

Liverpool quickly made the man advantage count as Dominik Szoboszlai smashed home the resulting free-kick after Yoro was controversially dismissed for a push on Alexander Isak.

Isak had taken a heavy touch and the ball appeared to be running through to United goalkeeper Senne Lammens before contact was made by Yoro.

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"It was an unfair situation that happened," added Pochettino.

"We need to accept that reality. We need to try to increase our focus, concentration and make better decisions on the field.

"We also need to be critical on ourselves, but some situations happened in the game that we are not happy (about)."

Florian Wirtz doubled Liverpool's lead inside 13 minutes.

Teenager Rio Ngumoha rounded off a stunning individual display with Liverpool's third before Victor Munoz completed the rout.

Victory lifts Liverpool up to fourth in the table and within seven points of leaders Arsenal.