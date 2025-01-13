Winterburn on first start for Bournemouth: You have to dig deep

Tribal Football
Zack Oaten
Bournemouth midfielder Ben Winterburn has opened up on his first start for the club which came in the FA Cup against West Brom.

The 20-year-old was named in the starting eleven for the first time under manager Andoni Iraola as the Cherries comfortably beat the Baggies 5-1 to progress to the fourth round.

Speaking to the Daily Echo, Winterburn said: “It's being with players that are a higher standard, Premier League standard.  

“It pushes you in ways that you have to dig deep. But yeah, I've really enjoyed it, and I've loved the challenge and I think to have the opportunity, I just thought, give it my all while I'm on here and see what comes of it.” 

“It’s great for all of us to have the exposure and the opportunity, as what three of us did today, to come on and play at first team standard. 

“I think that's all a young player could ever ask for and so it's great to be able to do it. But it's felt comforting that you've got faces you recognize around you.” 

The youngster added: “I think it's no shock to anyone that that's the way the gaffer wants to play and I think it suits me well. 

“I’ve got a lot of energy and I'm willing to press and stuff. 

“So I think it does suit well. And to me it's a simple thing to run, so I can do it as much as I can.” 

