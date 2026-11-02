Winners and Losers: Man Utd collapse again, Lazio move clear at Serie A summit

Another action-packed weekend of football, packed with emotion and historic moments, has come to an end. From Manchester United's struggles to Lazio's incredible form, here are our latest Winners and Losers!

Francesco Farioli's team have struggled on their return to the Champions League, but the Dragons have responded well in domestic competitions and shown that they have the squad and strategy required for complete domestic dominance.

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After thrashing Estoril Praia (4-0), the Blue and Whites became only the sixth team in history to win their first 10 Liga Portugal matches. With that record, it is impossible not to view Porto as strong candidates for back-to-back titles. The Dragons have a perfect record and have raised the bar even higher than last season, collecting 30 points after 10 matchdays.

Let's not pretend otherwise: it is tempting to put Manchester United in this section week after week. However, there are times when it is simply impossible not to highlight the Red Devils for all the wrong reasons.

The first half of the defeat (2-0) at Stamford Bridge had been positive, but Michael Carrick's team returned from the dressing room with an incomprehensible attitude and ended up throwing everything away in less than 20 minutes. Lisandro Martinez was the main face of United's collapse, picking up two yellow cards within four minutes, while only Lammens prevented a rout in London.

Man Utd's recent form Flashscore

The only good news of the weekend for the Manchester side came in other matches: Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest lost, preventing Carrick and company from ending matchday nine in the relegation places. Is that enough consolation?

Often misunderstood, Diego Simeone continues to write his name in golden letters in Atletico Madrid's history. The Argentine coach celebrated his 344th LaLiga win in the match against Levante (2-0), drawing level with Luis Aragones as the coach with the most wins in the competition's history.

The record will surely be broken in the coming days or weeks, unless Simeone's long spell as coach of the Colchoneros comes to an unexpected end. Already an immortal figure in Atleti's history, the Argentine's achievement is even more remarkable because Simeone needed 191 fewer matches than Aragones to equal the mark. In addition, Cholo achieved it exclusively with Atletico, the club he has managed since December 2011.

The positive headline is not only the historic record, but also Atletico's current form, with the team now on a seven-match winning streak in the league. After 11 matchdays, Simeone's side sit second, two points behind Barcelona, who are precisely the next team to visit the Metropolitano.

At 20, Uriel van Aalst has already made more than 50 appearances for Willem II and has been one of the standout names in the Dutch side, but Halloween was a true nightmare for the attacking midfielder.

The second consecutive thrashing suffered by his team (7-0), this time away to PSV, could have ended with a consolation goal. However, van Aalst hit the crossbar with a chance worth 0.91 xG. The good news for the player is that it was not that miss which decided Willem II's defeat in Eindhoven.

After finishing last season in a modest ninth place, Lazio are enjoying a truly impressive start to the campaign under former Italy international Gennaro Gattuso. The Rome side remain unbeaten in Serie A, with nine wins and one draw from their first 10 matches, a record that leaves them alone at the top of the table.

The achievement takes on even greater significance when viewed in the context of the club's recent history. One must go back to the 2010/11 season to find the last time Lazio led the Italian league outright. Under Edy Reja, the Biancocelesti were top of the table after 10 matchdays, with 22 points.

Lazio's recent form Flashscore

Lausanne, bottom of the Swiss league, had victory practically in the bag but ended up suffering one of the most surprising collapses of the season. Luka Elsner's side had built a three-goal lead (4-1), but dramatically surrendered the win, allowing champions Thun to mount an epic comeback in the final 20 minutes.

Twente recorded one of the biggest wins in Eredivisie history by beating Excelsior by an emphatic 9-0 in a match from the 11th round of the Dutch league. The standout player was 22-year-old Norwegian Sondre Orjasaeter, who provided five assists to become the first player to achieve that feat in a single Eredivisie match in the 21st century. Four of those assists came in the first half in a truly memorable performance.

Match stats Flashscore

Another key figure was Wout Weghorst, the former Manchester United striker, who scored four goals, three of them before half-time. John van den Brom's team benefited from Nesto Groen's sending-off after just five minutes and went on to record a historic victory: Twente's biggest ever in the Dutch top flight and also Excelsior's heaviest defeat in the competition's history.