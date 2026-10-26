INEOS, part owners of Manchester United, have reportedly put Swiss club FC Lausanne-Sport up for sale.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS became part owners of Manchester United back in 2023, but that wasn’t their first venture into football.

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The company also owns OGC Nice and Swiss side FC Lausanne-Sport, purchasing the latter back in 2017, marking the birth of their sporting venture.

Now, according to The Athletic, FC Lausanne-Sport have been put up for sale, just under a decade after INEOS took over.

FC Lausanne-Sport haven’t done well under Ratcliffe’s ownership and currently sit dead last of the Swiss Super League after 11 games.

The same can be said of Nice, who narrowly avoided relegation from Ligue 1 last season.

The news of FC Lausanne-Sport’s potential sale comes at a critical time for sister club Manchester United, with Michael Carrick under immense pressure following their heavy 3-0 Premier League defeat to Bournemouth on Sunday (October 25).

Discontent among the Old Trafford faithful is growing too, with chants against the Glazers and Ratcliffe’s ownership prominent throughout the season so far.