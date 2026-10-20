Champions League preview: Arsenal clash with Bayern after PSG face Barca test

Champions League holders Paris Saint-Germain host Barcelona in Tuesday's standout fixture as the league phase continues, with Premier League champions Arsenal facing a stern test away at Bayern Munich the following night.

Elsewhere, Liverpool and Aston Villa enter the fray off the back of emphatic victories, while Manchester City need a response against AEK Athens after losing to PSG at home last week.

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Manchester United also have a chance to bounce back from their defeat to Atletico Madrid as they travel to Como.

PSG vs Barcelona (Tuesday, 20:00 BST)

PSG can match their club record of 13 consecutive Champions League matches unbeaten when they host Barcelona, following last week's 4-2 win at the Etihad.

Ousmane Dembele is clearly the man to watch, having scored in each of his last six appearances in the competition, equalling a record for a French player set by Kylian Mbappe.

Barça, however, have scored nine goals in their opening two league-phase matches, with Lamine Yamal contributing to five of them (G1, A4).

The Catalans will be without key defenders Jules Kounde and Eric Garcia, while PSG will miss left-back Nuno Mendes through injury.

Liverpool vs Villarreal (Tuesday, 20:00 BST)

Liverpool put six past LASK last week, but conceded three times to make the win harder than it needed to be. Andoni Iraola's side have won both of their opening Champions League games, but Villarreal should provide a tougher test.

The Yellow Submarine beat Napoli last week to end a run of 12 matches in the competition without a win, but have never beaten an English side in the Champions League (D6, L10).

Liverpool, though, have won 15 of their last 16 Champions League matches at Anfield and their last five European meetings with Spanish opposition, most recently Atletico last month.

The Reds last met Villarreal in the 2021/22 semi-finals, when Liverpool won 5-2 on aggregate. The Yellows have conceded first in both matches so far and will need a better start to compete at Anfield.

Man City vs AEK Athens (Tuesday, 20:00 BST)

Man City don't have time to lick their wounds after losing to PSG and will look to get their Champions League campaign back on track against AEK Athens.

Erling Haaland scored twice against the Parisians, but could miss out after picking up a knock at the weekend, potentially joining Antoine Semenyo on the sidelines after the winger was ruled out for up to eight weeks.

AEK lost to Shakhtar Donetsk last week and City will be expected to respond at home, which points to a straightforward win for the hosts regardless of personnel available.

Como vs Man Utd (Wednesday, 17:45 BST)

Man Utd's 2-0 defeat to Atletico last week was a setback following their emphatic 4-0 win over Sabah in the opening round. Michael Carrick's side must now travel to Como, who lost 3-2 at Feyenoord in their most recent European outing.

Carrick reacts at Elland Road Phil Noble / REUTERS

Tasos Douvikas and Assane Diao have scored in both of Como's Champions League matches so far, so they will be worth keeping an eye on.

Man Utd, meanwhile, have won just one of their last 10 away games in the competition (D3, L6).

The Red Devils have lost only twice in their last 16 European meetings with Italian opposition, however, but will need to improve on their display in Madrid to get back to winning ways as Como could prove a tricky proposition.

Bayern Munich vs Arsenal (Wednesday, 20:00 BST)

Bayern's tilt with last season's runners-up Arsenal is the pick of Wednesday's games in a match-up of two of Europe's power teams.

After being held by Viking, Bayern issued the perfect response over the weekend by thumping RB Leipzig 6-1, which saw Luis Diaz net a hat-trick.

Former Tottenham striker Harry Kane has 15 goals in 22 games against Arsenal, who are currently unbeaten in their last 14 league-phase matches.

The Gunners take that streak to the Allianz, a venue where Bayern have put up an impressive 39-game unbeaten run (W37, D2) since December 2013.

Bayern, though, will have to make do without suspended Michael Olise after the winger was sent off for two petulant yellow cards against Viking.

Aston Villa vs Viking (Wednesday, 20:00 BST)

Aston Villa have opened their Champions League campaign with two wins from two, but they may want to approach their tie against Norwegian outfit Viking with caution.

Viking battled to an unlikely 3-3 draw against Bayern last time out and they'll need to fight again versus a Villa side who could become the second-fastest team to 20 Champions League (or European Cup) wins.

Unai Emery has turned Villa Park into a European fortress, too, with the Villans 14 games unbeaten and on an 11-match winning run.

Norwegian teams haven't exactly enjoyed their trips to English opponents either, going without a win in each of their 28 visits (D2, L26).

Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig (Wednesday, 20:00 BST)

Free-scoring Real Madrid have found their rhythm ahead of their clash at home to an unpredictable RB Leipzig side.

Real followed last week's stunning 4-3 comeback win over Roma by thumping Sevilla 4-1 in La Liga, ensuring Jose Mourinho has won all six of his games at the Bernabeu since returning.

Mourinho at the Bernabeu Violeta Santos Moura / REUTERS

Los Blancos will be relishing the chance to host a Leipzig team establishing themselves as poor travellers.

Martin Demichelis' side were battered 6-1 by Bayern at the weekend, meaning they have shipped 15 goals in their last four away games.

Champions League wins have also been hard to come by for the German team, with last week's win over PSV Eindhoven one of two in their last 12 (D1, L9).

The rest of the round

Tuesday's early kick-offs see Fenerbahce host Slavia Prague and Sabah welcome Borussia Dortmund. Later, Roma face Slovan Bratislava, Porto meet PSV, Napoli take on Bodo/Glimt and Stuttgart host Atletico.

On Wednesday, Lille play Galatasaray at 17:45. Inter then meet Shakhtar in the remaining 20:00 fixtures, while Club Brugge face Lens, Real Betis take on Feyenoord and Sporting CP host LASK.

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