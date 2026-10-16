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'My house was robbed' - Ex-Man United ace Antony confirms break-in during UCL game

'My house was robbed' - Ex-Man United ace Antony confirms break-in during UCL game
'My house was robbed' - Ex-Man United ace Antony confirms break-in during UCL gameČTK / imago sportfotodienst / Antonio Pozo / PRESSINPHOTO

Former Man United and current Real Betis winger Antony has confirmed his house was robbed during their 3-2 Champions League win over Porto on Wednesday (October 14).

The 26-year-old was brought off in added time as Real Betis continued their 100% record in this season’s Champions League with a home win over Porto.

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As reported by The Sun, Antony’s house was broken into during the game, an incident that he has now confirmed.

"Today, I want to talk about something that made me very sad and angry," Antony posted on his Instagram story.

"What should have been a beautiful night ended in anger and frustration. My house was robbed. It’s hard to describe the feeling of having your home broken into. 

“Everything we worked so hard for and poured our hearts into obtaining was taken by someone who has no idea how much hardship we went through to get it."

Antony added: "The most infuriating thing is not just the loss of belongings, but the loss of security in a place where we should feel most protected, and seeing the unease in my family’s eyes. 

“But after all this, one thing makes me even more certain: in this world, no possession is more precious than the lives and safety of my family. 

“What was lost, we can earn back. The effort will not stop."

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