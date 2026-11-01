Chelsea tell Barcelona star he's their 'No.1 January transfer target'

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Chelsea head coach Xabi Alonso.
Chelsea head coach Xabi Alonso.Profimedia

Chelsea are expected to follow up a big spending summer with more squad reinforcements in the January transfer market.

Xabi Alonso is rumoured to be eyeing at least one new defender amid long-term injury issues for captain Reece James.

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As per the latest from TEAMtalk, the Blues are ready to revive their long-standing link to Barcelona full-back Jules Kounde at the start of 2027.

The France international has been on Chelsea's radar for over 18 months, long before Alonso's arrival at Stamford Bridge, and the former Sevilla man is rumoured to be annoyed at not playing in his favoured centre-back role.

Ronald Araujo was moved on at the start of the 2026/27 campaign, and Liverpool are considering a move to keep him at Anfield on a permanent basis, after a strong start to his loan spell.

Chelsea have reportedly already made contact with Kounde's camp to assess his interest over a move, but with his contract running until 2030, Barca will demand at least £50M to consider a possible sale.

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