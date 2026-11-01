Man United eye former Premier League hotshot to solve striker issue

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Manchester United manager Michael Carrick.
Manchester United manager Michael Carrick.Profimedia

Manchester United are determined to bring in a new striker at the start of January.

The Red Devils stretched their winless run to nine games across all competitions with a 2-0 Premier League weekend loss at Chelsea.

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Scoring and conceding goals remains a major issue which Michael Carrick wants to solve at the start of 2027 - whether he remains in post or not.

As per the latest update from Caught Offside, the club could launch a bold transfer bid for Al Ahli striker Ivan Toney, after being frustrated in their efforts to sign Leeds United forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Toney is reportedly happy with life in Saudi Arabia, and he's managed 83 goals in 105 games in the Middle East, following his 2024 move from Brentford.

That form secured him a spot in Thomas Tuchel's England squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup and United will need a major charm offensive to bring him to Manchester.

He's also under contract in Riyadh until 2028 and United may need to pay £30M to bring him back to England.

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