Wilson risks missing season start at Newcastle

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe admits Callum Wilson is set for an operation.

The striker has picked up a back injury and has now left the squad's preseason camp in Germany.

Howe told ChronicleLive: "It’s just something he’s been feeling a little bit so we’re just getting it checked out.

"Could he miss the start of the season? Let’s see."

Howe says Wilson will now undergo "a little procedure" to correct the issue.