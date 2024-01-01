Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority

Wilson hints at Newcastle departure

Wilson hints at Newcastle departure
Wilson hints at Newcastle departure
Wilson hints at Newcastle departureAction Plus
Newcastle United forward Callum Wilson has fuelled speculation about his future.

The striker posted a cryptic message on Instagram that could indicate he is on the way out.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The Magpies are likely to sell Wilson, as they seek to bring in a younger forward.

In a message on his Instagram story, the England international posted: “Growing sometimes means leaving people behind."

That would suggest that Newcastle will be selling Wilson to open up more funds for incoming purchases.

While the club are owned by Saudi Arabia, they cannot access the nation’s wealth for transfers or wages, as they must comply with Premier League financial regulations.

Mentions
Premier LeagueWilson CallumNewcastle UtdFootball TransfersSaudi Professional League
Related Articles
West Ham make contact with Newcastle for Wilson
SPL interest arrives for Newcastle keeper Dubravka
Newcastle eyeing Chelsea winger Madueke