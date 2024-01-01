Wilson hints at Newcastle departure

Newcastle United forward Callum Wilson has fuelled speculation about his future.

The striker posted a cryptic message on Instagram that could indicate he is on the way out.

The Magpies are likely to sell Wilson, as they seek to bring in a younger forward.

In a message on his Instagram story, the England international posted: “Growing sometimes means leaving people behind."

That would suggest that Newcastle will be selling Wilson to open up more funds for incoming purchases.

While the club are owned by Saudi Arabia, they cannot access the nation’s wealth for transfers or wages, as they must comply with Premier League financial regulations.