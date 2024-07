West Ham make contact with Newcastle for Wilson

West Ham have made contact with Newcastle for Callum Wilson.

ChronicleLive says the Hammers are in contact with the Magpies for the England striker.

West Ham are moving for Wilson with Newcastle approaching Everton for Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Wilson is expected to seek a move away should Calvert-Lewin arrive.

And West Ham have acted quickly to register their interest in the veteran goalscorer.