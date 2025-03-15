Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Arteta insists England U21 call "big step" for Arsenal teen Nwaneri
Arteta insists England U21 call "big step" for Arsenal teen Nwaneri
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta says England U21 selection for Ethan Nwaneri is a big step in the teen's career.

Many have been calling for a senior call-up for the 17 year-old, but Arteta insists U21 selection remains a huge development.

“It’s a big step,” he said. “He’s 17 years old and he’s playing with the under-21s with all the names that they have in the team. 

“I spoke to Lee (Carsley) this morning and I’m glad that he’s his coach because I’ve known him very well since we played together for many years. It’s a great pathway and development for him and a great experience for him.

“Lee just said that he was going to select him and I know him. He’s a phenomenal coach and person - unique.

“So I know he’s going to look after him and push him in the right way. He’s going to hear a different coach with different ideas and this is always so good for a young player.”

