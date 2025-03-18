Two trialists test with Arsenal U18

Brighton midfielder Ronnie Gorman is trialling with Arsenal.

Gorman turned out for the Gunners last week in the U18 team's 4-3 win against Leicester City.

The Republic of Ireland youth international is chasing a deal with Arsenal and was handed 82 minutes on the day.

Also testing with Arsenal U18 is Norwich City fullback Jaiden Owen, reports Jeorge Bird's Arsenal youth website.

Wales youth international Owen, a left-sided defender, sat out the win against Leicester on the bench.