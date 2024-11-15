Wilshere challenges Birchall at Arsenal: Let's see more come through!

New Norwich City coach Jack Wilshere has posted a farewell to Arsenal fans.

Wilshere left his U18 job with the Gunners to join the Norwich coaching panel.

Advertisement Advertisement

He posted to social media: "Football is crazy.

"Things can change quick and I haven’t had the chance to thank everyone at Arsenal's academy for the last two years. Everyone knows that Arsenal is my club and leaving is never easy, especially when you care so much about the club, the staff and most importantly the players.

"When I retired from football I took the step into coaching, Arsenal gave me the opportunity to take my first role as a head coach, I learnt so much! But I couldn’t have done it without the help and support of the staff.

"We shared some tough moments but also some amazing memories that gave me feelings I had never experienced in the game. Arsenal remains in my blood and I will be watching every game as a fan.

"I hope we see some more young players from the academy taking that step to the first team! Adam Birchall, good luck my friend. Until we meet again."