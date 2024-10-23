Norwich announce Wilshire as first team coach after he leaves Arsenal

Norwich City have announced the appointment of Jack Wilshere as first-team coach.

The former Arsenal and West Ham United midfielder was a youth coach at the Gunners over the past couple of years.

Advertisement Advertisement

Wilshere is now joining Norwich boss Johannes Hoff Thorup’s backroom staff, as the Canaries seek promotion to the Premier League.

Speaking to canaries.co.uk, Wilshere said: “I’m delighted to be joining Norwich City. It is a fantastic opportunity at a very impressive club, and one which has come at the right time to progress my coaching career within a first-team environment.

"When I met Ben and Johannes, I was really impressed by their vision and plans for the club. I’ve heard a lot about the environment around the club, and the facilities at the training centre are first class.

"I feel like I’ve learned so much during my time coaching with Arsenal and I’ll be forever thankful for that experience. I’m now really looking forward to working with the coaching staff and players and can’t wait to get going."

Sporting director Ben Knapper said: “We are delighted to welcome Jack to Norwich City. He is of course someone I know well, and his personality, knowledge and experience will all be huge assets for us.

“He has developed fantastically over the past couple of years, and we feel this is an exciting next step for both parties. His passion for coaching, and football more broadly, is huge, and he has a natural ability to connect with people. That combined with his desire to push and develop both himself and those around him are key attributes that we look forward to harnessing.

“In our view, he is one of the brightest and most exciting young coaches in the country. We can’t wait to begin our journey together with him and to get to work.”