Super junior Dowman unsettled at Arsenal

Paul Vegas
Super junior Max Dowman is unsettled at Arsenal.

The 14 year-old midfielder is a regular with Arsenal U18s and is upset with Jack Wilshere's decision to leave the Gunners last week.

Wilshere has left his U18 coaching post at Arsenal to join the senior staff at Norwich City.

Wilshere has brought through Dowman over the past 12 months and the Athletic says the youngster and his family  are "extremely disappointed" by Wilshere's departure.

Dowman has 18 months to run on his current scholarship deal at Arsenal and is yet to commit to any new deal.

 

