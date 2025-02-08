Tribal Football
Willock delighted with double in Newcastle Cup win

Newcastle midfielder Joe Willock is eager to build on his performance in their FA Cup win at Birmingham City.

Willock struck twice in the 3-2 win on Saturday.

"I was just trying to give my best," he said afterwards. "It has not been an easy season for me, I've been waiting for my chance to push on and hopefully this is the start of the rest of my season.

"It's very exciting times. It's not an easy place to come to, we want to thank the fans.

"Hopefully we can go one better this time in the Carabao Cup and far in this competition."

 

