Dubravka: Newcastle players feel ready to win trophy

Newcastle United goalkeeper Martin Dubravka says the players feel they're due to win a trophy.

Newcastle will meet Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final next month.

Advertisement Advertisement

Dubravka told the club's website: "I can tell so much that the boys are ready to win it now. We would then like to win it.

"We will do it for the fans and for the club. After so many years it would be absolutely amazing."

Newcastle have reached Wembley after defeating Arsenal 4-0 on aggregate in the semifinal.