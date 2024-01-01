Willian and De Cordova-Reid to come off contract at Fulham

Willian and De Cordova-Reid to come off contract at Fulham

Fulham stars Willian and Bobby De Cordova-Reid are set to go into free agency.

Neither player has signed a new contract with the Premier League side this summer.Per The Standard, the London club are resigned to losing both players, who were offered new deals.

Advertisement Advertisement

De Cordova-Reid was offered a two-year extension, while a one-year contract was put to Willian.

Both players are still mulling over their futures and may yet perform a U-turn to stay.

However, they will be out of contract on July 1 and can then negotiate with any team in England.