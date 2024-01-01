Fulham table new deal to Willian

Tribal Football
Brazilian veteran Willian has been offered another one year deal by Fulham.

The Premier League side are eager to get the winger to stay on similar terms to his current deal.The 35-year-old is out of contract this summer, but The Sun states that he may stick around.

Manager Marco Silva hopes that he can count on Willian as a regular starter again.

However, there may be a temptation from the ex-Chelsea and Arsenal star to head back to Brazil.

He signed a 12-month deal at the start of last season, helping the club to 13th place.

