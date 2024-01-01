Southampton prepare offer for Fulham winger De Cordova-Reid

Southampton are said to be among the teams exploring a move for Fulham winger Bobby De Cordova-Reid.

The 31-year-old Jamaican is out of contract in the off-season and is ready to move on to another club.

De Cordova-Reid is hoping to play at a club where he is a regular starter, which Southampton can offer.

Per The Sun, Saints boss Russell Martin sees the attacker as the ideal addition to his team.

Southampton are back in the Premier League after a year’s absence, as they won the Championship playoff final against Leeds United.

De Cordova-Reid has been at Fulham since 2019, scoring 32 goals and managing 18 assists in 209 appearances.