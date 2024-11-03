Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd, Chelsea, PSG alerted as Vinicius Jr resists Real Madrid contract talks
Athletic Bilbao coach Valverde expects close battle with Real Betis
Real Madrid president Florentino fed-up with Ancelotti's management
UEFA release statement over Real Madrid Ballon d'Or controversy

William proud signing new Bournemouth contract

Paul Vegas
William proud signing new Bournemouth contract
William proud signing new Bournemouth contractAction Plus
Harold William has signed a new contract with Bournemouth.

The defender, 17, moved to the Cherries last year from Charlton Athletic.

Advertisement
Advertisement

William qualifies for England and Nigeria internationally and told afcb.co.uk: “I am delighted to sign my first professional contract. It’s a good moment for me, my family and everyone that has helped me get through.

“Playing for the development squad has been very intense. I was involved in the pre-season tour to Spain and we played some good teams.

“I am also getting used to the style of play. It’s full-on, press, press, press and intense. It demands a lot.

“The quality of the opposition is high as well. Other teams can have first-team players and older players, while in the youth team you only play against people of the same age.

“As the games are full-on, there is a huge emphasis on how you recover. You can train and play two very good teams in a week so you need to know how to recover.” 

Mentions
Premier LeagueWilliam HaroldBournemouthFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Liverpool to buy new attacker from inside Premier League
Villa, Bournemouth watching Getafe attacker Uche
Newcastle linked with Semenyo after impressive Bournemouth form