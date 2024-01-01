Willem II chief Caluwe explains deal for Newcastle prospect Pivas

Newcastle United new signing Miodrag Pivas is joining Willem II until the end of the season.

The young talent, who has been compared to Manchester United great Nemanja Vidic and Chelsea hero Branislav Ivanovic as a top defensive prospect, signed from Serbian side FK Jedinstvo Ub.

The 19-year-old can play in midfield and across the backline, but knows he needs game time in Europe to continue growing.

"For my development, I mainly have to train and play minutes at the highest level," Pivas said. "Willem II is known for giving young players a chance. I hope that I can gain experience here and then take it with me to my higher goal, playing in the Premier League.

Willem II technical director Tom Caluwé added: "We have good contacts in England and Miodrag came into the picture at our scouting.

“He is a very talented defender who wants to gain experience at the highest level. We can help him with that and it gives our selection a quality boost across the board."