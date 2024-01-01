DONE DEAL: Willem II sign Newcastle prospect Pivas

Tribal Football
Newcastle United youngster Miodrag Pivaš has left the club on a season long loan deal.

The 19-year-old, who can play in defense or midfield, has secured a move to Dutch side Willem II.

Pivaš will be hoping that he can continue to stake a claim to be a future first teamer for the Magpies.

He signed for the club from FK Jedinstvo Ub in his native Serbia in July, but has gone straight out on loan.

His first game for the Dutch club will likely be when returns to action at home to RKC Waalwijk on September 15th, after the international break.

