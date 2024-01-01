DONE DEAL: Newcastle sign Jedinstvo defender Pivas

Tribal Football
DONE DEAL: Newcastle sign Jedinstvo defender PivasAction Plus
Newcastle United have signed FK Jedinstvo Ub defender Miodrag Pivas.

Pivas, 19, joins Newcastle in a permanent transfer.

He told the club's website:  “It’s absolutely unbelievable to join such a big club like Newcastle United and I cannot wait to get started. I see the project of the club and it looks great which helped convince me to sign for Newcastle.

“I see the young players have developed very well here and I would like to do the same - to develop and get into Newcastle's first team. I’m very excited and I can’t wait to begin.”

Darren Eales, CEO at Newcastle, said: “Miodrag is a promising talent with high potential. Our recruitment network is continuing to watch young players like Miodrag around the world with a view to identifying and developing them into first team players of the future.

“We are pleased to welcome him to Newcastle United and we look forward to supporting his development at this important stage of his career.”

