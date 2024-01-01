Arsenal boss Arteta denies seeking "war" with Pep and Man City

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta insists he's not seeking a personal feud with Manchester City counterpart Pep Guardiola.

Guardiola has stated he feels he and City are being pushed into a "war" with Arsenal and Arteta.

But the Gunners manager insists: "I've admired him since I was 10 years old.

"I respect him profoundly. I'm so grateful for everything he did for me and continues to do for me.

"If someone wants to damage the relationship, that's not in my hands. The feeling is profound. He knows it, the staff know it because I still (speak) with them today, and with the board, the ownership – with everyone."