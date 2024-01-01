Guardiola says Man City can "handle" injuries after more dropped points at Newcastle

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has said his side can handle multiple injuries as the club dropped points for the second game in a row against Newcastle United.

With Rodrigo now out for the full 2024/25 season. Oscar Bobb already a long-term absentee and Kevin de Bruyne still out of action it is a tough challenge for Guardiola who has to find replacements on the bench.

Speaking after Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Newcastle, Guardiola was reassuring about the situation which has led the champions in to a rut that he must find a way out of.

“During seven or eight years we handle it. Nine years I would say as it’s my ninth season here. It’s always been like that. The same. No change,” he said.

“This season we have a long, long injuries list especially with Oscar and with Rodri for a long, long time that is completely different from the past but the schedules are the same.”

Ilkay Gundogan returned to the Club in the summer after leaving Barcelona and Guardiola spoke on how he could fit into the middle of the pitch once he is back up to speed.

“It will take time,” he said.

“He didn’t make a pre-season and needs to (get into) the rhythm – but he gives you something special but of course he will take it (time).”