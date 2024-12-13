Wilcox taking charge of Man Utd transfers

Manchester United technical director Jason Wilcox has stepped into Dan Ashworth's role at the club.

The latter was the sporting director up until the end of last week, when he was sacked.

Advertisement Advertisement

Ashworth has been let go by INEOS, who are the minority owners and decision makers at the club.

Per The Mail, club staff have been told that Wilcox is ready to take on those responsibilities that Ashworth was handling.

United may make an appointment in the future, but are happy with their structure for now.

Wilcox is said to have a very good relationship with CEO Omar Berrada.

The two worked together at Manchester City earlier in their executive careers.

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play