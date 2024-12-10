Wieffer on the draw with Leicester: This is just s**t Brighton have to look to ourselves now

Wieffer on the draw with Leicester: This is just s**t we have to look to ourselves now

Brighton midfielder Mats Wieffer has given his frustrating verdict on the draw with Leicester City.

Two goals in the closing stage wiped 3 points away from the Seagulls who had dominated the game from the start. Dropping points from winning positions has been a major problem for Brighton this season and Wieffer says it must end or the side will never improve.

“It has already happened two times, I think. After the first two times it happened, we said we had to learn from it.

“But, after the third time, this is just s**t. We have to look to ourselves now.If you are 2-0 up after 80 minutes, then you have to win the game, it is as simple as that. Of course, you have be more smart.”

Wieffer also said, “Maybe we just take a bit more time, just kick it long, stay more compact as a team.The first (Leicester) goal is deflected and it is maybe a little but unlucky that it has gone in.

“And then, on the second goal, it was also not good from us.It is maybe too early to analyse everything but this is now the third time, I think.We really have to work on this.”

