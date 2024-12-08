Van Nistelrooy happy with Leicester spirit for Brighton draw

Leicester City boss Ruud van Nistelrooy was happy with his players after their 2-2 draw with Brighton.

The Foxes scored twice in the final ten minutes to earn the point.

Van Nistelrooy later said: "They showed it today. They deserved a point after the performance in the second half. They kept going and even pushed more. The players that started did an excellent job but the subs made a great impact. The squad is doing a great job and getting results.

"We did really well in the second half and we had to change the pressure. We were chasing the 1-1 and we got done on the break with the pace of Minteh. We had to chase the game with an extra striker next to Jamie. We had to go for it and it paid off.

"I thought we were really good in the second half. We won the duels and we were winning the ball. We got done on the counter-attack but I felt we were in the game and I trusted the process of the sibs and the tactics and the players did the rest.

"I completed my first full week today which is crazy. I did the first meeting with the players and tried to set a cause on foundation and spirit moving into the season. I can only thank the players. It's a tremendous league to survive in."