Brighton boss Hurzeler: No excuse for Leicester comeback

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler says there were "no excuses" after their 2-2 draw at Leicester City.

Brighton collapsed in the final 10 minutes to surrender their 2-0 lead.

Hurzeler said afterwards: "How can you explain that? It’s just football sometimes. We have to learn from it because we have experienced it this season. We need to be more mature and finish off the games. You can’t explain it sometimes. We can also see it as an opportunity to show character.

"We had enough chances to lead more. We have to be really careful talking about the performance. We have to trust the process and we will reflect this and look at the positives. A big part is game management. We have to improve.

"No excuse. It’s our fault and we have to take responsibility. I’m not a guy who will find excuses."