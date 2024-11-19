Wieffer believes he will be back to his very best after injury woe at Brighton

Netherlands international Mats Wieffer hopes that he can continue to grow in the Premier League and at Brighton.

The midfielder has not enjoyed the best of starts to life in the English top flight after a summer move from Feyenoord.

Advertisement Advertisement

However, the Brighton star believes that he is over his injury issues and can now show his best qualities.

“Everybody is always telling you (English football is) really high intensity so it’s what I expected before,” he told club media.

“But sometimes, especially if you come on in the middle of the game you feel as if it’s going really fast. If you start the game, you come into the rhythm more, but if you come on after sixty minutes, especially like at Liverpool, you really feel the intensity is high, you’re going up and down.

“You come in and it’s the heat of the moment so you have to be there mentally straight away, that’s the main thing. Also in the last few games when that happened I had to defend a lot, against Newcastle and Tottenham we were in front when I came on so you have to cover and run a lot, but if that’s what I have to do then I’ll do it.

“Of course I have to adapt a bit more and maybe it needs more time, I don’t know. Also the playing style is a little different from what I’m used to so I have to get better at some of the principles that we have as a team. We talk about it and we train together for it so it’s getting better already.”

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play