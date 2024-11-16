Tribal Football
Brighton midfielder Wieiffer happy adjusting to Prem demands

Paul Vegas

Paul Vegas
Brighton midfielder Wieiffer happy adjusting to Prem demands
Brighton midfielder Wieiffer happy adjusting to Prem demandsTribalfootball
Brighton midfielder Mats Wieiffer insists he hasn't had a problem adjusting to the demands of the Premier League.

Wieffer arrived in the summer from Feyenoord.

He said, “Everybody is always telling you it’s really high intensity so it’s what I expected before but sometimes, especially if you come on in the middle of the game, you feel as if it’s going really fast.

“If you start the game, you come into the rhythm more, but if you come on after sixty minutes, especially like last weekend at Liverpool, you really feel the intensity is high, you’re going up and down.

“You come in and it’s the heat of the moment so you have to be there mentally straight away, that’s the main thing.

“Also in the last few games when that happened I had to defend a lot.

“Against Newcastle and Tottenham we were in front when I came on so you have to cover and run a lot, but if that’s what I have to do then I’ll do it.” 

