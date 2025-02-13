Slot prevented from giving post-match interview after his suspension against Everton

Premier League rules prevented Arne Slot from conducting a post-match interview after his red card in Liverpool’s dramatic draw with Everton.

Liverpool seemed set for victory after goals from Alexis Mac Allister and Mohamed Salah overturned Beto’s opener, but James Tarkowski’s stoppage-time strike salvaged a point for Everton.

Slot was furious that VAR allowed the goal to stand and angrily confronted referee Michael Oliver, shaking his hand before being sent off.

Rules dictate that any player, coach, or manager shown a red card is barred from speaking to the media post-match.

Even Slot’s assistant, Spike Hulshoff, was unable to step in as he was also dismissed for arguing with Oliver over the controversial equalizer.

With both coaches unavailable, Liverpool canceled their press conference, leaving captain Virgil van Dijk to address the media instead.